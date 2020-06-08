White Coats for Black Lives rallies in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Healthcare workers are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

It’s called “White Coats for Black Lives.”

Friday, those in the healthcare industry around the world, and in Augusta, took a knee for 10 minutes to show solidarity with ongoing protests for social justice. “We all bleed red because we are all one and it’s not about black, white or whatever race,” Nurse and organizer Tiffany Stokes said. “It’s all about the human race and at the end of the day when someone dies it really doesn’t matter what color they are,” she added.

Stokes added that she plans to hold similar events every Friday in downtown Augusta.