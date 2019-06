Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking drivers to avoid a large portion of Whiskey Road.

Crews are working to clean up a large diesel spill. According to ADPS, a semi truck’s drive shaft fell out of the truck as it was travelling down Whiskey Road, and the resulting spill was 100-120 gallons of diesel fuel.

Detours for commuters have been set up and will remain in place until the all clear is given by ADPS law enforcement.