AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With the holidays almost here, you may be looking to get into the festive spirit and want to check out what the area has to offer in terms of exterior illumination.
Here’s a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA:
Lights of the South
Where: 633 Louisville Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nightly – Closed Christmas and after Dec. 30.
Cost: General Admission: $16 – Fast Pass: $26 – Kids 3 & Under: Free
More information about Lights of the South
Evans Towne Center Park / Evans on Ice
Where: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nightly
Cost: Click here for pricing
More information about Christmas at Evans Towne Center Park
Hopelands Gardens
Where: 135 Dupree Place Aiken, SC 29801
When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nightly
Cost: FREE
More information about Christmas at Hopelands Gardens
Looking for individual homes?
Thankfully, the days of hunting neighborhood after neighborhood to find the best light displays are over.
Our radio partner HD98.3 and local parenting blog CSRA Kids have both compiled addresses where the best holiday lights can be found from South Augusta to Grovetown, from Thomson to Wagener, and everywhere in between.
You can find displays near you by looking at the maps on their individual websites.