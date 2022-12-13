AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With the holidays almost here, you may be looking to get into the festive spirit and want to check out what the area has to offer in terms of exterior illumination.

Here’s a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA:

Lights of the South

Where: 633 Louisville Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nightly – Closed Christmas and after Dec. 30.

Cost: General Admission: $16 – Fast Pass: $26 – Kids 3 & Under: Free

More information about Lights of the South

Evans Towne Center Park / Evans on Ice

Where: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nightly

Cost: Click here for pricing

More information about Christmas at Evans Towne Center Park

Hopelands Gardens

Where: 135 Dupree Place Aiken, SC 29801

When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nightly

Cost: FREE

More information about Christmas at Hopelands Gardens

Looking for individual homes?

Thankfully, the days of hunting neighborhood after neighborhood to find the best light displays are over.

Our radio partner HD98.3 and local parenting blog CSRA Kids have both compiled addresses where the best holiday lights can be found from South Augusta to Grovetown, from Thomson to Wagener, and everywhere in between.

You can find displays near you by looking at the maps on their individual websites.