AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and there are deals to be had for those who served and/or are still serving our country.

Here’s where you can get the best deals from restaurants across the CSRA:

Applebee’s

Free meals from a limited menu for Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of boneless wings and a side of fries for Veterans and active-duty military at participating locations. Available dine-in or take-out. Proof of service is required.

California Dreaming

Veterans and active-duty military receive 50% off an entree on Veterans Day.

Chicken Salad Chick

Free Chick Special and a regular drink for Veterans. Proof of service required.

Chick-fil-A

Participating locations may offer specials or discounts, check with your local restaurant for details.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Free meals from a select menu for all Veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Cici’s Pizza

Free adult buffet with valid active-duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel

In-store specials on Veterans Day for Veterans, plus a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with your meal.

Dunkin’

FREE doughnut at Dunkin’ for Veterans and active-duty military, no purchase necessary.

Post Exchange

One-day-only specials on Veterans Day. Free coffee to all shoppers at Express and participating Exchange restaurant locations.

Golden Corral

FREE “thank you” meal on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close during Military Appreciation Night.

Hooters

Veterans who present military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at participating locations will receive a free entree from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu. Dine-in only.

Huddle House

Free MVP breakfast platter to all active military and Veterans with ID on Veterans Day.

IHOP

Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes for Veterans and active-duty military at any IHOP on Veterans Day with proof of service. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans can receive a FREE doughnut and coffee on Veterans Day.

Little Caesars

FREE lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Veterans and active-duty military at select Little Caesars locations.

Logan’s Roadhouse

FREE meal from the American roadhouse menu for all active-duty military and Veterans from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse locations.

Metro Diner

Veterans receive 50 percent off their meal on Veterans Day.

MOD Pizza

Sign-up for a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for a MOD-size pizza or salad with military ID by November 8 and receive a coupon by November 9 to use on Veterans Day.

O’Charley’s

Veterans get a free meal from a special menu at participating locations on Veterans Day if they show military ID.

Olive Garden

FREE entree from a special menu for Veterans and active-duty service members on Veteran’s Day. All entrees come with soup or salad and breadsticks.

Outback Steakhouse

FREE bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola for all military Veterans and active service members on Veterans Day

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a free meal of six butterfly shrimp, French fries, and coleslaw to Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists on dine-in and to-go orders placed between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Proof of service or military ID is required to redeem.

Red Robin

FREE Red’s Tavern Double Cheeseburger with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. Dine-in only.

Shane’s Rib Shack

FREE sandwich combo meal for Veterans and military personnel at participating locations from Veterans Day through November 13.

Smoothie King

FREE 20-oz smoothie with military ID on Veterans Day.

Starbucks Coffee

FREE tall 12-oz hot brewed or iced coffee for Veterans, active-duty service members, Reservists, or military spouses at participating locations.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their nearest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a free meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Twin Peaks

FREE meals from select menu for Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists on Veterans Day.

Wendy’s

FREE small breakfast combo with valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase necessary.

Zaxby’s

FREE boneless wings for all Veterans and current military on Veterans Day at participating locations.

For more restaurant and retail deals, visit the VA’s website.