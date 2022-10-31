AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Halloween is here, and like most days of the week, will be over before you know it. The best deals on candy, decor, and more can be found after the holiday when many major retailers will be trying to liquidate all remaining stock ahead of gearing up for the holidays.

So, you may be wondering where the best place is to go to get the best clearance and closeout deals.

According to CouponCabin, costumes and candy will be seriously marked down on November 1, up to 90 percent off in some stores.

These are also at the top of the list of things that can be repurposed throughout the year.

Best Places for Candy Markdowns

Target

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Costco

Walgreens

CVS

Rite Aid

Dollar General

Best Places for Props and Costumes Markdowns

Party City

Spirit Halloween

Target

Walmart

Best Places for Fall/Halloween Decor Markdowns

JCPenney

Macy’s

Kohl’s

Target

Walmart

Dollar General

Best Places for Baking Supplies/Pumpkins Markdowns

Grocery Stores

Target

Walmart

For the best deals, November 1 is the time to buy for next year. Get candy, costumes, fall decor, baking supplies, candles and lights, pumpkins, and makeup for a large fraction of what it cost the day before.

Spirit AFTER Halloween

Spirit Halloween stores close and disappear in early November, which is why all sales are final post-Halloween at these stores. However, the remaining stock must go which is why November 1 is the best time to shop for next year.

CouponCabin says that the best deals here can be found on costumes, props, accessories, and wigs.

Sugar Rush

Large bags of candy and candy bundles will be marked way down on November 1.