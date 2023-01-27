“When you have an abused animal and an abused person, and you bring them together, they help to heal each other very quickly."

CSRA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hope for Hooves and GLM2, two local nonprofits, are helping humans and animals who have experienced abuse and neglect transform their lives.

God Loves Me Too, or GLM2 Foundation provides housing and long-term aftercare for women and children who’ve been affected by sex trafficking and domestic violence.

“It’s long term, it’s not 30, 60, 90 days, it’s not a year,” Walden said. “We come alongside them for a minimum of two years and a maximum of five, and literally help them rebuild their lives.”

Hope for Hooves takes in animals such as horses, donkeys, llamas, cows, pigs, sheep, goats and more that had a rough start in life.

“Some of them have been abused, some of them are owner surrendered, some of them were just abandoned and some of them we bought from auction,” said Michelle Derrick, the founder and CEO of Hope for Hooves. “It just depends on what the need is at the time, and we’ll just fill that need when we can.”

When put together, both groups can help each other heal in a way that traditional therapy may not.

“We see that transformation constantly, there’s constant progress. And then with Michelle with the animals, all of a sudden those that would not allow you to pet them, now they let everybody pet them,” Walden said. “It’s a beautiful process to watch both animal and humans heal.”

A Grovetown High School student who is doing her senior project on human trafficking, has also been impacted by the organizations.

“I love how Kimberly involves other communities in this aspect of helping others, and just advocating for this topic,” said Kristhy Suren, the student. “It’s just amazing.”

Both organizations welcome volunteers and donations so they can keep making a difference. You can find out more at Hope for Hooves and GLM2‘s websites.