When and where to get your flu shot

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

(WJBF) – Health officials say not to delay in getting your flu shot, this year. But when and where can you get one?

The following links can tell you how and when to go about getting your flu shot this year:

You can also find out how to get your vaccination from your local health department in Georgia and South Carolina.

Some early flu cases to report already this year in the Augusta area.

A University Hospital spokesperson says doctors seen more than 30 cases of the flu at its Prompt Care locations across the area.

They say normally they don’t start seeing cases until December.

We also checked with Augusta University Medical Center. A spokesperson there says they haven’t treated any cases yet.