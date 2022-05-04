AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Need something fun to do this weekend? Here’s a list of events happening in the Augusta area.

FRIDAY

First Friday at The Augusta Common: First Friday @ The Common is back! Come out for food, vendors, live music and more. Here’s more info.

SATURDAY

Augusta Craft Beer Festival : It’s been two years since the last Augusta Craft Beer Festival. Enjoy drinks from Craft Beer Breweries, live music and more.

: It’s been two years since the last Augusta Craft Beer Festival. Enjoy drinks from Craft Beer Breweries, live music and more. Augusta Handmade Fair: Benefiting Soujourn Church in Kampala, Uganda, the semi-annual fundraiser held by Redemption Church showcases local creatives. The event will be held at The Doris Building on Broad Street. Here is more information.

Benefiting Soujourn Church in Kampala, Uganda, the semi-annual fundraiser held by Redemption Church showcases local creatives. The event will be held at The Doris Building on Broad Street. Here is more information. 23rd Annual Plant Sale at Pendleton King Park: Have a green thumb? Head on over to Pendleton King Park for the 23rd Annual Plant Sale from 9am-1pm at Frank’s Pavilion.

Have a green thumb? Head on over to Pendleton King Park for the 23rd Annual Plant Sale from 9am-1pm at Frank’s Pavilion. Augusta Training Shop’s Derby Day: Hosted at RecTeq in collaboration with Durty Gurl and 2nd City Distilling Co., cheer on the world’s top thoroughbreds to Winners Circle with delicious food and mint juleps. Click Here to purchase your tickets.

Hosted at RecTeq in collaboration with Durty Gurl and 2nd City Distilling Co., cheer on the world’s top thoroughbreds to Winners Circle with delicious food and mint juleps. Click Here to purchase your tickets. The 2022 James Brown Birthday Get Down: Come celebrate The Godfather of Soul on his birthday weekend. This is a free event with live music, food, art and more.

Come celebrate The Godfather of Soul on his birthday weekend. This is a free event with live music, food, art and more. Horses & Harmony III: Horses perform to the music of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra. Dinner is catered by Blue Collard. Click Here to purchase tickets.

Horses perform to the music of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra. Dinner is catered by Blue Collard. Click Here to purchase tickets. Reception for “Augusta Artisans on Film” Series by Mark Albertin at Riverwatch Brewery: The Greater Augusta Arts Council will showcase the series at the City Gallery. Albertin’s series aims to capture craftspeople who make up the Central Savannah River Region not digitaly, but on film. Here’s more info.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council will showcase the series at the City Gallery. Albertin’s series aims to capture craftspeople who make up the Central Savannah River Region not digitaly, but on film. Here’s more info. Bodega Cat & Friends: LLS Fundraiser: Bodega Cat & Friends are banding together to support Will McCranie’s LLS Man of the Year Campaign at Metro Pub & Coffeehouse. Music starts at 9pm. All proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Georgia.

Bodega Cat & Friends are banding together to support Will McCranie’s LLS Man of the Year Campaign at Metro Pub & Coffeehouse. Music starts at 9pm. All proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Georgia. Free Comic Book Day 2022 at Top Dog Comics and Augusta Book Exchange : Head on over to Augusta Book Exchange and to Top Dog Comics for FREE comic books from major publishers!

Head on over to Augusta Book Exchange and to Top Dog Comics for comic books from major publishers! Kentucky Derby Party at Back Paddle Brewing: Put on your big hat and your best outfit and head on out to Back Paddle Brewing in Lincolnton to celebrate the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby!! Food and Beer Specials all day, Live Music Featuring Jarret Forrester and the races aired on a projection screen!!

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day Brunch: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a bottomless brunch at Back to Mature Garden Center. Tickets are limited! You can purchase them HERE.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a bottomless brunch at Back to Mature Garden Center. Tickets are limited! You can purchase them HERE. Mother’s Day Comedy Starring D.C. Young Fly: Laugh with your mama at the Mother’s Day Comedy Show Starring DC Young Fly at the Bell Auditorium. Click Here to purchase tickets.

Laugh with your mama at the Mother’s Day Comedy Show Starring DC Young Fly at the Bell Auditorium. Click Here to purchase tickets. Mommy and Me Meditation and Tea Party by Apple’s Life Sparkles:

Paint Party: Mommy & Me Bites and Brushes of Augusta: Get all dressed up for high tea with your mom and learn about crystals and chakras. Here is more information!

These are just some of the many things happening in the area over Mother’s Day weekend! Call up your family and friends and make some plans to have a fun, safe, fantastic weekend!