(WJBF) – Need something fun to do this weekend? Here’s a list of events happening in the Augusta area.

FRIDAY

Le Chat Noir presents “The Play That Goes Wrong” – Le Chat Noir is performing their first mainstage play since the start of the pandemic. The show promises plenty of laughs. The show debuts Friday, May 20th, and runs this weekend, and continues the following weekend. For times and tickets CLICK HERE.

CAN I KICK IT? Classic Kung-Fu + Hip Hop – This one is a film experience like no other. Bruce Lee’s classic film “Enter the Dragon” will be showing and it will be mixed in with a live classic hip hop soundtrack. The event is free to the public, they just ask that you bring your own chairs. It’s happening from 6-11pm, at 945 Ellis Street. For more info CLICK HERE.

SATURDAY

YOGA and Mimosas – If your a fan of beginners yoga, and mimosas then this event is for you. Happening at the Southern Salad from10:30am to 1:00pm. Ticket info HERE .

Purl at Savannah River Brewing Co. in Augusta, GA – If you’re in the area and are look for a way to unwind, then you may want to check out this one. This mobile yarn shop promises to have new yarn and accessories. Find them at Savannah River Brewing Co. from 1-4pm.Fore more info CLICK HERE.

Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues – If you’re in Beech Island and love jazz then this event is for you. The event is from6pm to 8pm, and is sure to be a vibe. For ticket info CLICK HERE.

SUNDAY

Spring Market at the Marina – Head down to the 5th Street Marina from 12 to 4pm and shop until you drop. Vendors have a wide assortment of items, so there’s plenty for you to do. For more info CLICK HERE.

These are just some of the things happening in the area this weekend. Be sure have fun and be safe.