WJBF – Thousands of people are gathering in the city of Augusta for the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament.
However, the Garden City has a lot fun things happening if you’re looking for other fun things to do outside of the tournament.
Below is a list of a few activities taking place:
Tuesday, April 4th
Rock Fore! Dough
Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA
Doors open at 4 P.M.
Wednesday, April 5th
Rise & Shine: Yoga & Soundbath Meditation
Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA
8 A.M. to 10 A.M.
Free to the public (Donations are accepted)
Food Truck Wednesday!
2514 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA
11 A.M. to 2 P.M.
ParTee On The Green
4102 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah, GA
5 P.M. to 9 P.M.
Laughing LuvsWay (Comedy Show + Mixer) featuring Ron Way and EJ Rogers
Cloudz Hookah Lounge, 5110 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA
$20 Entry Fee
Doors open at 7 P.M.
ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds
Augusta Cigar Club, 722 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
8 P.M.
Partridge Inn, 2110 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
10:45 P.M.
Paige’s Par-Tee
Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA
8 P.M. to 12 A.M.
Tickets starting at $52
Thursday, April 6th
Master’s Mixer
The Shelly Jones Center, 2872 Tobacco Road, Augusta, GA
7 P.M.
General Admission: $15; VIP Admission: $25
Spoken Woods: Poetry and Music Open Mic
1815 Kissingbower Road, Augusta, GA
7 P.M.
Free Entry
Vendors table available for $5
ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds
Augusta Cigar Club, 722 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
8 P.M.
Friday, April 7th
Rise & Shine: Yoga & Soundbath Meditation
Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA
8 A.M. to 10 A.M.
Free to the public (Donations are accepted)
Creative Arts Spring Break Concert
Rhema Word Christian Outreach Ministry, 1824 Wylds Road, A2, Augusta, GA
5 P.M.
Jazz & Flow featuring Steven Galloway and Most Elevated Deepness
Toaste Of Augusta, 1135 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
7 P.M.
(706) 828-1839
eXtreme Theater Games by Schrodinger’s Cat
Le Chat Noir, 304 8th Street, Augusta, GA
8 P.M. and 10 P.M.
ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds
Augusta Cigar Club, 722 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
8 P.M.
Soliloquy featuring AE The Cool and Monty
Ikonz Sports Bar & Grill, 1515 North Leg Road, Augusta, GA
Doors Open at 8 P.M.
Tickets are $25
Humanitree House presents Open House: Good Friday Open Mic Featuring Sounds of Brilliance
Humanitree House, 305 8th Street, Augusta, GA
8 P.M.
$10
Saturday, April 8th
Commissioner Francine Scott presents Spring Festival
Broadway Baptist Church, 2323 Barton Chapel Road, Augusta, GA
Noon to 3 P.M.
3rd Annual Destination HBCU Community Battle
Paine College Heal Complex, 1255 Druid Park Avenue, Augusta, GA
Doors Open at 2 P.M.
Sounds of the Season
Belle Terrace Church, 2473 Golden Camp Road, Augusta, GA
4 P.M. to 6 P.M.
824 Experience presents JACKIE M’s & Son Outdoor Event
3308 Milledgeville Road, Augusta, GA
5 P.M. to 9 P.M.
Major Rager
Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1009 Center St, North Augusta, S.C.
Doors Open at 6 P.M.
The Versuz featuring Javonne Jones and Richmond Punch
7 P.M. and 9:30 P.M.
Toaste Of Augusta, 1135 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
(706) 828-1839
ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds
World Of Beer, 2819 Washington Road, Augusta, GA
8 P.M.
An Evening with Vonnajae…. And Friends
3706 Mike Padgett Highway, Suite E
Doors open at 9 P.M.
Advance Tickets are $20
Sunday, April 9th
Gospel Brunch featuring Shawna Dominique Harris
2 P.M.
Toaste Of Augusta, 1135 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
(706) 828-1839