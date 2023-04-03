WJBF – Thousands of people are gathering in the city of Augusta for the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament.

However, the Garden City has a lot fun things happening if you’re looking for other fun things to do outside of the tournament.

Below is a list of a few activities taking place:

Tuesday, April 4th

Rock Fore! Dough

Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA

Doors open at 4 P.M.

Wednesday, April 5th

Rise & Shine: Yoga & Soundbath Meditation

Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA

8 A.M. to 10 A.M.

Free to the public (Donations are accepted)

Food Truck Wednesday!

2514 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA

11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

ParTee On The Green

4102 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah, GA

5 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Laughing LuvsWay (Comedy Show + Mixer) featuring Ron Way and EJ Rogers

Cloudz Hookah Lounge, 5110 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA

$20 Entry Fee

Doors open at 7 P.M.

ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds

Augusta Cigar Club, 722 Broad Street, Augusta, GA

8 P.M.

ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds

Partridge Inn, 2110 Walton Way, Augusta, GA

10:45 P.M.

Paige’s Par-Tee

Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA

8 P.M. to 12 A.M.

Tickets starting at $52

Thursday, April 6th

Master’s Mixer

The Shelly Jones Center, 2872 Tobacco Road, Augusta, GA

7 P.M.

General Admission: $15; VIP Admission: $25

Spoken Woods: Poetry and Music Open Mic

1815 Kissingbower Road, Augusta, GA

7 P.M.

Free Entry

Vendors table available for $5

ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds

Augusta Cigar Club, 722 Broad Street, Augusta, GA

8 P.M.

Friday, April 7th

Rise & Shine: Yoga & Soundbath Meditation

Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA

8 A.M. to 10 A.M.

Free to the public (Donations are accepted)

Creative Arts Spring Break Concert

Rhema Word Christian Outreach Ministry, 1824 Wylds Road, A2, Augusta, GA

5 P.M.

Jazz & Flow featuring Steven Galloway and Most Elevated Deepness

Toaste Of Augusta, 1135 Broad Street, Augusta, GA

7 P.M.

(706) 828-1839

eXtreme Theater Games by Schrodinger’s Cat

Le Chat Noir, 304 8th Street, Augusta, GA

8 P.M. and 10 P.M.

ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds

Augusta Cigar Club, 722 Broad Street, Augusta, GA

8 P.M.

Soliloquy featuring AE The Cool and Monty

Ikonz Sports Bar & Grill, 1515 North Leg Road, Augusta, GA

Doors Open at 8 P.M.

Tickets are $25

Humanitree House presents Open House: Good Friday Open Mic Featuring Sounds of Brilliance

Humanitree House, 305 8th Street, Augusta, GA

8 P.M.

$10

Saturday, April 8th

Commissioner Francine Scott presents Spring Festival

Broadway Baptist Church, 2323 Barton Chapel Road, Augusta, GA

Noon to 3 P.M.

3rd Annual Destination HBCU Community Battle

Paine College Heal Complex, 1255 Druid Park Avenue, Augusta, GA

Doors Open at 2 P.M.

Sounds of the Season

Belle Terrace Church, 2473 Golden Camp Road, Augusta, GA

4 P.M. to 6 P.M.

824 Experience presents JACKIE M’s & Son Outdoor Event

3308 Milledgeville Road, Augusta, GA

5 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Major Rager

Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1009 Center St, North Augusta, S.C.

Doors Open at 6 P.M.

The Versuz featuring Javonne Jones and Richmond Punch

7 P.M. and 9:30 P.M.

Toaste Of Augusta, 1135 Broad Street, Augusta, GA

(706) 828-1839

ChaVonne Campell & TreSounds

World Of Beer, 2819 Washington Road, Augusta, GA

8 P.M.

An Evening with Vonnajae…. And Friends

3706 Mike Padgett Highway, Suite E

Doors open at 9 P.M.

Advance Tickets are $20

Sunday, April 9th

Gospel Brunch featuring Shawna Dominique Harris

2 P.M.

Toaste Of Augusta, 1135 Broad Street, Augusta, GA

(706) 828-1839