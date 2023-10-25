(WJBF) – It’s spooky season… and this weekend is chock full of Halloween celebrations in the CSRA.
Thursday, Oct. 26
- Trick or Treat on Main Street
The City of Harlem is holding its Spooky to be Hungry Halloween Bash and Food Drive and trick or treating event on Main Street. Festivities go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature games, candy, food, and more. The city is encouraging everyone to wear their costume and bring a canned good donation.
- Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat
This trick or treat event will be held at Evans Towne Center Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday, Oct. 27
- Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
North Augusta’s annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. The Georgia Ave. in downtown North Augsuta will be taken over by food vendors, arts and craft vendors, rides, a car show, corn hole tournament, live entertainment on 2 stages, and plenty of family fun. Families can look forward to a costume contest and a live concert by Sister Hazel.
- Grovetown Trunk or Treat
The City of Grovetown will be holding a trunk or treat event Friday night at Liberty Park. The even runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a DJ, treats, games, a hayride, and more. For more information, check out NewsChannel 6’s interview with Grovetown Police Department’s Jordan Johnson.
Saturday, Oct. 28
- Thriller at the Miller
Grab your favorite ghoul friends for a night of Halloween mischief and fun at the Miller Theater! Take a step back in time and dance the night away to hits by The B-52’s, Duran Duran, Blondie, Billy Idol, and more with 80’s Station, Las Vegas’ premier 1980’s tribute band, live in concert! The party doesn’t stop there! DJ COCO will be spinning his 80’s mix upstairs in the Knox Music Institute. Tickets are available on the Miller Theater’s website.
- Halloween Family Camping at Phinizy Swamp
Camp out under the stars at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park and enjoy an evening of activities, campfire eats, and more! Family Camping activities include campfire with s’mores, tent or treating, family games, activities, crafts, morning guided hike, costume contest, and tent decorating contest. Grills will be available, if needed. No food will be provided. Sign/Check-In starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and activities start at 3 p.m. More information is available on the Phinizy Center website.
- Trick or Treat on Broad Street
Participating businesses will be passing out candy to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under. Stay for dinner or drinks downtown to make a night of it! This is a free event for the public but trick or treating is for children 12 and under. Event will start at 5 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. Take a photo in your Halloween costume and use hashtag #trickortreatonbroadstreet
Sunday, Oct. 29
- Halloween Block Party
Halloween block party for the family! There will be free face painting, axe throwing, bounce house, and vendors! The event on James Brown Blvd. is free and open to the public. It runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.