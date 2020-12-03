What to look out for so you don’t get scammed during the holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shopping for loved ones on the holidays is easy, but getting scammed can be tough. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office weighed in on some things to look out for.

The main thing to look out for is faulty email’s. Some emails that look like they are from legit companies will provide a link. If that link takes you to a new site or asks you for personal information, especially in an account you already have, it could be a red flag.

Another is phone calls. Some people will call claiming they are the Sheriff’s Office, there’s a warrant out to arrest you, and to pay them back in gift cards.

If you’ve fallen victim, call your bank.

Sgt. William Hornsby with the Financial Crimes Unit in Richmond County, says, “make sure they go ahead and freeze the card, cancel that card, get a new card, place an order. You also need to get with your credit bureaus, pull that credit check and see if you have any open accounts that’s not yours.”

You can also check the Better Business Bureau to see if the links are real. Another tip is to call the company directly if you are suspicious. Also, report the scam to them.