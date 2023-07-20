AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Hot temperatures and sunny days mean skin cancer risks could increase. And there’s new research that shows certain people are more susceptible to skin cancer.

According to The Journal of American Academy of Dermatology, while black males in the US have a low rate of melanoma, they also have a lower rate of survival if they do get it.

“Melanoma can be associated with UV Rays, but a lot of types of melanomas– especially in the darker population– it more can be due to genetics, family history, other things that we maybe don’t know about yet,” Dr. Hand said.

Dr. Charlotte Hand is a physician at Dermatology and skin cancer center of Augusta and says you want to make sure you’re looking out for the obvious signs.

“Anything that’s changing. Anything that’s changing in shape, size, color, things– especially– that are bleeding, anything that’s painful or really anything that’s new and concerning.”

Often with African-American men, melanoma is caught in later stages making treatment more difficult.

“But when it’s caught early– essentially– after the biopsy, you of course go home with just a bandage, we call you back with the results. And if it’s not too deep, you just come in one day, I do a 10 minute procedure where I remove the cancer, send you home with stitches for a couple weeks and that’s it. Of Course if it’s more progressed than it’s a little bit more long, drawn out,” Dr. Hand said.

And if you’re someone who does catch the disease at a later time, Dr. Hand tells me, there’s another step.

“If there is melanoma in the lymph node, then they go on and do chemo. Things like that.”

“That’s what I’m here for. To check any worrisome spots to give you that peace of mind.”

Doctor’s just want patients to be aware of the signs and know what resources are available to you.

Dermatologists recommend the following sunscreen for skin of color:

Cotz Flawless Complexion, Live Tinted Primer, Tizo Tinted Primer, Isdin Ageless Eryfotona, Avene Solair UV Mineral Multidefense.