(WJBF) — Halloween came and went, but that costume you spent a small fortune on is still there. What are you going to do with it?

You could trash it, but why would you? Filling up landfills with cheap materials that Halloween costumes are made of is not good for the environment.

Here are some ideas of how to get more life out of that old Halloween costume:

Donate It

If you’re looking to get rid of your costume this year but don’t want to trash it, consider donating it! You can donate old and used Halloween costumes to donation centers such as Goodwill or Salvation Army. If in good shape, they will likely be resold again.

Also, consider donating old costumes, wigs, and props to a local theatre group or a school’s theatre department. These groups are largely limited in budget and would likely be grateful for any costume or prop donation. Just be sure to call ahead first and ask if they can use it.

You can also contact an area church and ask if they accept donations and if they would be willing to accept old costumes, wigs, and props.

Resell It

Just because you bought it and can’t return it doesn’t mean you can’t get your money back for it, or at least some of it. Consider selling your old costumes and props on sites/apps such as eBay, Mercari, or Facebook Marketplace. You’d be surprised, even after Halloween, that someone may be in the market for it!

Swap It

If you spent a lot of money on a Halloween costume, chances are next year you’ll do the same thing again. You can save A LOT of money by swapping costumes with a friend or coworker. They’ll be looking for new costumes next year, too, and what’s old to them can be new to you!

Consider proposing a costume swap with your child’s school or fellow parents to allow your child and their friends to swap with each other.

This way the costume will get more life than just a one-time use!

Recycle It

Material from some costumes can be reused in sewing and quilting projects. Consider recycling pieces that can be recycled and using those pieces in new projects or even a new costume. You can search online for different ‘life hacks’ of what to do with various materials. For instance, did you know you can line shelves and drawers with a leftover vampire cape?

Wear It… Again

Many costumes may come with sashes, belts, or vests. Consider taking those pieces and adding them to your daily wardrobe. Costume jewelry can be worn again as everyday accessories. Shirts and pants can be re-worn as well if they are in good shape and can be washed.

If you have small children, start a costume closet, and let them play dress-up in their old costumes.

Cozy animal onesies can be worn again as comfortable, warm pajamas.

Wear your old Halloween costume to conventions where patrons dress up (Cosplay), wear your old Halloween costume to a costume party, or even save your costume for next Halloween and wear it again.

No matter what you do with your old Halloween costume, you have plenty of options other than wasting your money by just throwing it away.