AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – Power outages are impacting people in South Carolina as residents are waited for the lights and AC to come back on.

Thursday’s storms left more than a thousand people in Aiken County without power, and while many people experienced no electricity for some time, some say — luckily — it wasn’t for long.

“I understand they have a lot going on, but at the same time, it’s still people that actually have kids that need their power,” Arthur Williams says.

Williams says he experienced power outages at work.

“The power went out as soon as I clocked in,” Williams continues. “I clocked in at like 10:40. By 10:55, it was out.”

And others say, once power was lost, their worry was “how hot things might get.”

“It wasn’t too long, but it was long enough to feel the heat starting to come on in the house. We were hoping and praying that the power company would hurry up and fix the outage,” Jeff Renzo says.

WJBF News Channel 6 spoke with Aiken Electric Co-op who reported that 7,500 people were without power from Thursday’s damage across the company’s nine-county service area.

“There were folks throughout Aiken that was experiencing power loss, but where else at? I don’t know,” Renzo says.

But despite how inconvenient the damages the weather left behind, people like Renzo are appreciative for the local utilities services.

“Really grateful for all those men and women that work hard and during these certain outcomes of bad weather, they get out there to make sure that we have power especially when it’s in a time of need,” Renzo says.

Other residents we spoke with say that while they are thankful for the help from utility companies, the rising temperatures made the wait more crucial.