AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Commission chose Superbowl Sunday to be the one Sunday of 2023 that bars can be open. Now bar-goers have to reconsider their New Year’s Eve plans.

Earlier this month, bar owners were faced with the news of no sales this New Years Eve. Now, local bar-goers are left to figure out their holiday plans.

“Bars are closed, but definitely gonna stay in, stay safe, hang out with friends and family, maybe cook a little food… watch some football…,” said Augusta resident Kyler Luke.

Picking a cozy spot on the sofa or heading down to your favorite restaurant might be the most popular choices this New Year’s Eve in Augusta.

“Currently we’re down here eating at Mellow Mushroom, and I would advise coming to Mellow for some beer and alcohol. But there’s other places that will be open,” Luke said.

Those places would be the bars that also serve food, since Commissioners chose Superbowl Sunday as the only Sunday bars without food licenses can be open.

“Kind of a shame that the bars aren’t going to be open, but we’ll make the best of it and stay home, go to friends’ houses, try not to host at our house… and Gigi’s probably the most upset…,” Lives in Augusta Charles Squires said.

But while this might be the choice for Charles Squires and his friends, he says there are more options you can try. “I love Savannah River Brewing. It’s a great little spot, it’s family-friendly, dog friendly. Always enjoy going to see games and stuff there.”

And if that’s not your vibe, Squires’ list of fun places doesn’t end there. “We also love a lot of the local restaurants too. They serve alcohol and they’ll have some festivities going on. Sole, Mellow Mushroom… just any of the local restaurants downtown. Support the local economy and get out.”

City commissioners will review the major holidays falling on a Sunday and make a decision on Sunday sales at their first meeting of the year.