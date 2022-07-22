LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – The ‘Glamp Inn’ in Lincolnton, Georgia is a camping experience like no other. Glamping, is glamorous camping.

It’s all the fun of the great outdoors, but instead of a tent you’ll be staying in an air conditioned geodome. It has all the features of home, including tile, showers, a working bathroom, kitchen and an onsite catering service.

Owner Shayne Stuart loves telling the story about how the ‘Glamp Inn’ came about.

“I raised my three daughters on camping for years and coming from corporate America, I had friends that just didn’t do camping because it’s not the thing to do and I came up with glamping, it’s trending in Europe and not so much here in the United States, so I thought I’d bring it here and so far so good,” said Stuart.

Since the Glamp Inn’s opened in December, it’s seen it’s fair share of success.

“It’s been phenomenal actually, we’ve been sold out, and couples especially just continue to come in and just appreciate what we have to offer,” said Stuart.

And word is getting around.

“Everyone that comes out here, whether they’ve seen it on Tik Tok or they’ve seen video or they went at the website and looked at the pictures, they come out here and it’s always an unexpected wow, because even though I saw the pictures it’s way better than I thought it would be,” said Stuart.

This is just the beginning of the Glamp Inn’s story with future plans of an all-inclusive resort.

“We’re going to have a restaurant, a spa, horse ranch, we’re going to have RV pull through for big boys and we’re also going to have a vineyard and hopefully in the next five years or so we’ll have a winery,” said Stuart.

So if you’re looking to head to the great outdoors, without having to really “rough” – glamping may be just what you’re looking for.

“If you want to relax, you want to have fun, if you want to enjoy it, if you want to be alone, or you want to have a party, Glamp Inn has it all,” said Stuart.