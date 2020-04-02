What can life look like during Georgia’s shelter-in-place?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Governor Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place across Georgia to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That order will have strict guidelines of what Georgians can and can’t do.

What does shelter-in-place mean? Its an emergency order for us to stay put so that we can stay safe.

That means you’re required to stay home unless it’s necessary.

“We’re taking action to protect our hospitals, to help our medical providers, and to prepare for the surge we know that is coming,” said Governor Kemp.

Many counties and cities in Georgia have already implemented their stay-at-home orders. With new shelter-in-place order in place, all non-essential businesses like bars, gyms, and stores are officially closed.

Travel and public transpiration are banned unless it’s deemed essential. However, those who don’t have the luxury to work from home will be allowed to go to and from their jobs.

Running errands like going to the grocery store, doctor appointments, and bank runs are good to go.

What about getting a little fresh air? You can go out for a walk as long if you comply with social distancing requirements.

If you violate these guidelines, the consequences could result in jail time and or a fine.

“Dr. Tooley and I are going to continue to work day and night to finalize the order,” said Governor Kemp. “To make sure it keeps our citizens healthy and protected in every zip-code across the state.”

More guidelines are expected to come. The shelter-in-place order will take effect at midnight on April 3rd.