AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Westside High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a threat.

Richmond County School System released the following statement,

Westside High School Families,

Please be aware that a threat was made against Westside High School this afternoon. The threat is being investigated by Richmond County School System Safety & Security Officers and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The school has been evacuated pending completion of a safety walkthrough to ensure the building is clear for students to return. All threats are taken seriously and we work to resolve them quickly.

Thank you for your support of the Richmond County School System and Westside High School.