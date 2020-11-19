Westminster Schools of Augusta win $25,000 grant to start robotics league

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Westminster Schools of Augusta is bringing a local robotics league to students in the CSRA thanks to a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

Westminster was one of 40 organizations in the nation to win State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist contest. State Farm accepted applications from 2,000 causes in the U.S. Then, a committee selected 200 finalists for public voting to decide on the Top 40 that received funding.

In just 10 days, 145,000 people cast 3.9 million votes for their favorite causes. 40 communities in 22 states were chosen to receive an assist from State Farm. Westminster will use the $25,000 to create and grow a local robotics league for both public and private Augusta area schools. The program will allow students to explore STEM disciplines that engage their imagination and creativity.

Westminster hopes to partner with Augusta University, the downtown Rotary Club, Richmond and Columbia County public school systems and local businesses and organizations to start the league next fall.

“Securing the votes necessary to win a Neighborhood Assist grant from State Farm

shows the true passion that the Westminster community and greater Augusta area has

for its students and providing them with new and innovative learning programs,” said

Wesley Brown, director of development at Westminster. “The entire community came

together to make our cause a reality. Without everyone’s support, this would not have

been possible. We are tremendously grateful.”

“Westminster would like to thank all those who helped it reach the Top 40. In particular, it

sends a shout-out to all local State Farm insurance agents and employees, the Rotary

Club of Augusta, Augusta Christian Schools, Augusta Preparatory Day School, Heritage

Academy and the public school systems in Richmond and Columbia counties. It also

thanks Cyber City Circuits, Alliance for Cyber Education and the local office of the

National Inventors Hall of Fame for its help.”

