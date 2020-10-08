“We’re going to readjust it and make it right” Aiken City Council to discuss fire protection fee increase

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Some Aiken County residents who receive certain services from the City received a major surprise when they checked their mailboxes recently — a fee increase for fire protection.

“I refuse to pay it. I’m not gonna pay it. And they can’t make me pay it,” Sondra Dunphy told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the increase. “I’ll sell the house and move,” Mike Wheelis added.

Affected residents are frustrated to learn possibly more of their hard-earned money will be coming out of their wallets. “The City of Aiken wants to do this during 2020 when it’s already bad enough for people? I think they should be ashamed of themselves,” Dunphy said.

This increase is one Dunphy says she hasn’t seen before in her more than one year of living in her neighborhood. “It was like maybe $25 a quarter or something like that. But now I’ve got a bill of $136 that they want every three months,” she shared.

“We looked at the rates of the non-city residents that are on City water and wanted to standardize them. So the rates for those non-City residents, not on City water are now equal to the ones that are on City water, but not in the City,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

“I knew there would be some increases, but certainly not at 300 percent,” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon added.

The new rate changes took effect on July 1. A minimum fire fee was increased to $12 a month or $144 a year. The maximum is $45 a month, or $540 annually. Residents are billing quarterly. We’ve learned County Council draws the fire district boundaries. Bedenbaugh said that the lines were last drawn a number of years ago, possibly as early as the 1990s.

“If the City’s going to bill the County residents who aren’t in the City limits, they need to ask us first,” Wheelis pointed out.

“This is certainly not the way the City wants to do businesses to try to take advantage of people who can’t vote for us,” Mayor Osbon said. “I will say the buck stops here. I’m the Mayor and I just missed it but we’re going to readjust it and make it right,” he added.

The issue is also bringing a renewed spotlight on representation in the City. Some residents with certain City services like fire protection feel as if they don’t have a representative looking out for their best interests with the City. If they did, increases like this, they speculate, wouldn’t even be a topic of conversation. “Annexation is certainly a way that you can then be in a district, have a representative in an, at large member, the Mayor, to help,” the Mayor shared.

As for Dunphy, she says although she hopes to never need the fire service, she’ll be prepared in case something happens. “I refuse to pay it. If my house catches on fire, I’ll be out here with my water hose, trying to extinguish it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Aiken City Council will discuss these concerns including possible late fees Monday at a work session. “People who might be concerned about paying and having a late fee because they don’t pay off of that bill at certain times, we want to address that and make sure that’s waived until we actually get the new amounts,” Mayor Osbon added.