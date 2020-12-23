Wells Fargo surprises Golden Harvest Food Bank with holiday donation

(WJBF) – Golden Harvest spends its time and resources giving back to others and right now, during the holiday season, it’s seeing unprecedented numbers of families, children and seniors in need of their services.



So, Wells Fargo wanted to surprise Amy Breitmann, the Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank.



I even got in on the fun myself. Amy thought she was there for a news interview.



Brandon Dawson: “So, right now, what are the things that Golden Harvest is needing from the community during this holiday season?”



Amy Breitmann, Executive Director, Golden Harvest Food Bank: “We’re really looking to our community to help support us during this critical time really with funding.”



Brandon: “We actually have a little bit of a surprise here for you today. We actually have a special donation coming in from Wells Fargo.”



“Oh my gosh!”



“It’s our pleasure from Wells Fargo and the Community Fund to present you guys with this check.”



“Thank you so much.”



Brandon: “So, were you surprised?”



Amy: “Oh, of course. I’m really overwhelmed. It’s just…it’s always just to touching to me when people…we’ve been a team that has worked so hard for so many months on the frontlines and it just feels like handing directly to those people that we see every single day that are in need of food. So, we’re just grateful to be seen and acknowledged for the work we can do with it.”



Mark Tamasi, District Manager, Wells Fargo: “We know that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, especially our local food banks, and we’ve partnered with Golden Harvest for several years; so, we know firsthand the work they do and we know that the resources will be put to good use.”

