(WJBF) – Now that Halloween has passed, we’re moving on into the holiday season. Here’s a look at all the events going on this weekend in the CSRA.
Friday, Nov. 3
- Foodees Food & Cultural Festival
This weekend, Augusta’s Freedom Bridge and Reynolds Street will be filled with food trucks from various areas, artisans and craftsman will showcase their wares on the bridge and appetites will be satisfied. Foodees Festival organizers have stacked the deck to create one of the largest food festivals to serve the state of Georgia. There will be over 50 food trucks, dozens of tented food vendors, and over 75 artisans and makers from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds. The community can expect international foods from Honduras, Salvador, Germany, Italy, France, Korea, Japan, Mexico, and Africa. Don’t miss the Wok Lobster, Ashely’s Yummy Tummy, and That Won Truck. Plus, attendees will find all the traditional favorites from turkey legs to good old-fashioned American made cheeseburgers and hotdogs.
- Columbia County Fair
The Merchants Association of Columbia County presents The 2023 Columbia County Fall Fair. The fair starts Nov. 7 and runs through Nov. 12. Advanced tickets are $5, admission at the gate is $8. Unlimited rides are $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. Kids 5 and under get free admission. The fair has a new attendance policy for minors; after 7 p.m., kids 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent.
- Augusta Market
The Augusta Market is filled with local vendor goods, fruits, veggies, delicious street foods, flowers, artisan goods, and more. Shop The Augusta Market and enjoy the ambiance, live music, fresh produce, and the growing activities in downtown Augusta. Open Saturday’s from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on 8th Street.
Saturday, Nov. 4
- CSRA Kid Jam
The 2023 Kid Jam is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverview Park Activities Center. Kid Jam will have 5 gyms packed with exhibitors that provide services and products for families and children. In addition to the exhibitors, there will be a touch-a-truck area, inflatables, arts and crafts, and food truck and more.
- Whiskey Road Race
The Whiskey Road Race has been an Aiken tradition for over 40 years. The Whiskey Road Race is The Cumbee Center’s annual fundraiser which allows them to provide vital services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. The course takes runners down Whiskey Road, through Aiken’s historic horse district, winding itself through scenic and popular South Boundary Avenue. There will be a 5K, a 10K, a fun run, and a tot trot. You can find more information on the race’s website.
- AugustaCon
AugustaCon is a collectors’ convention taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Perimeter Pkwy in Augusta. AugustaCon is expected to have exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including: comic books, magazines, toys, video games, movies, wrestling, sci-fi, sports cards, anime manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, apparel, and jewelry.