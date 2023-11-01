(WJBF) – Now that Halloween has passed, we’re moving on into the holiday season. Here’s a look at all the events going on this weekend in the CSRA.

Friday, Nov. 3

Foodees Food & Cultural Festival

This weekend, Augusta’s Freedom Bridge and Reynolds Street will be filled with food trucks from various areas, artisans and craftsman will showcase their wares on the bridge and appetites will be satisfied. Foodees Festival organizers have stacked the deck to create one of the largest food festivals to serve the state of Georgia. There will be over 50 food trucks, dozens of tented food vendors, and over 75 artisans and makers from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds. The community can expect international foods from Honduras, Salvador, Germany, Italy, France, Korea, Japan, Mexico, and Africa. Don’t miss the Wok Lobster, Ashely’s Yummy Tummy, and That Won Truck. Plus, attendees will find all the traditional favorites from turkey legs to good old-fashioned American made cheeseburgers and hotdogs.

The Merchants Association of Columbia County presents The 2023 Columbia County Fall Fair. The fair starts Nov. 7 and runs through Nov. 12. Advanced tickets are $5, admission at the gate is $8. Unlimited rides are $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. Kids 5 and under get free admission. The fair has a new attendance policy for minors; after 7 p.m., kids 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent.

The Augusta Market is filled with local vendor goods, fruits, veggies, delicious street foods, flowers, artisan goods, and more. Shop The Augusta Market and enjoy the ambiance, live music, fresh produce, and the growing activities in downtown Augusta. Open Saturday’s from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on 8th Street.

Saturday, Nov. 4