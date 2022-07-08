(WJBF) – As the work week comes to an end, people are looking for things do this weekend.

Here’s a list of some of the things happening in your area that you may want to check out.

Any outdoor events may change due to weather.

Le Chat Noir is hosting its first ever Augusta Record Club, Friday, July 8th, starting at 5pm. The event will feature vinyl DJs, records for sale, cocktails, and more.

2. Tipsy Spelling B-E-E at Le Chat Noir

Le Chat Noir continues it’s weekend festivities with another fun event as they host they’re 5th Tipsy Spelling B-E-E. The event see’s contestants attempt to spell words, while having to drink alcoholic beverages between rounds. You must buy a ticket to be a contestant but if you want to watch it’s free admission. It’s happening Saturday, July 9th, from 8pm to 10pm.

3. Will McCranie: Live at The Fox’s Lair

Musician, Will McCranie is having a night of stories and songs at The Fox’s Lair, on Friday, July 8th. There’s a $10 cover charge, doors at 8pm, with the show starting at 9pm.

4. First Annual Tomato Pie Festival at Boondock Farms

The Tomato Pie Festival will have vendors, farmers, artists, food trucks, live music, a tropical water slide for kids, and of course, tomato pie. It’s all happening in Jackson, South Carolina, on Saturday, July 9th, from 10am to 2pm.

5. Pop Up in the Park

Augusta Parks and Recreation is celebrating Park and Recreation month and national “Be A Kid Again Day.” Head over to Elliot Park on Lumpkin Road for snacks, games, snow cones and music. The event is happening Friday, July 8th, at 5pm.

6. Christmas in July

Christmas has come early in Aiken. Christmas in July is a Mega indoor Yard Sale and Festival. It’s all happening at 1411 E Pine Log Rd, Aiken, SC, on July 8th and 9th, from 8am to 2pm. The Festival Community event is Saturday only from 10am to 2pm. The festival will have a petting zoo, water slide, pony Rides, children’s train ride, and more.