AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As the work week comes to an end, people are looking for things do this weekend.
Here’s a list of some of the things happening in your area that you may want to check out.
Any outdoor events may change due to weather.
- Schrodinger’s Cat Extreme Theater Games
If you’re looking for a laugh, and want to grab an adult beverage, then you may want to head to Le Chat Noir. Extreme Theater Games is a night of Improv games with Augusta’s premiere improv troupe. The shows are Friday, March 4th, with two shows, one at 8pm and 10pm.
- “Win it for Wilkes” Benefit Concert.
Win It For Wilkes is a benefit concert happening at the Lady A Amphitheater. The event features Pat Cooper and the whole thing is to help spread awareness about mental health. The concert is Saturday, March 5th, with the gates opening at 6pm, and the event starting at 7pm.
- Flee
The Cinema Series at Augusta University is presenting international feature film “Flee.”
Nominated for 3 Academy Awards in the categories of Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, “Flee” is the story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. The event is at the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theater at Augusta University, at 7pm.
- The South Bound Three year Anniversary Weekend
If you’re in North Augusta, it’s Southbound’s 3rd birthday weekend. On Friday, March 4th, at 8pm, Bodega Cat will be providing live musical entertainment.
- Alex Foltz and Friends: An Exhibition of Fine Arts
Alex Foltz is a local artist and a very talented oil painter. The art exhibition will include other local artists as well. On March 4th from 7pm-9pm there will be an artist reception. You can come and check out the art, meet the artist, have a refreshment and more.
- TEDxYouth@LakeOlmstead
Augusta’s first TEDxYouth event is a community focused event to bring together leading thinkers and doers of Augusta’s Youth. The event will feature live speakers, performers and more. It takes place on Saturday at 3pm at the Georgia Cyber Center. The event will only hold up to 100 people, so be sure to buy your tickets online before heading out there.