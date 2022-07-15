(WJBF) – As the work week comes to an end, people are looking for things do this weekend.

Here’s a list of some of the things happening in your area that you may want to check out.

Any outdoor events may change due to weather.

Augusta Parks and Recreation and The Augusta Common are inviting the community out to enjoy a movie under the stars. There will also be activities, inflatables for the kids, and popcorn for the movie. The whole thing is happening at the Augusta Common on July 15th, at 7:30pm.

2. Camp Soul City

The Downtown Soul City partners have organized a summer camp crawl. The free event happens July 16th from 10am to 7pm and will see participants travel to different locations to earn merit through different activities. Activities will include tie dye, candle making, and more. There’s no headquarters for the event, just stop by one of the participating locations and get a camp map, and lanyard. Click the Camp Soul City link to see all participating locations.

3. Guided paddle to Stallings Island

If you’re a fan of Kayaks and donkeys, then this is the event for you. CSRA Kayak Rentals are inviting people out for a two hour paddle on one of the more popular paddles in the CSRA. Prices vary for the event and a reservation is required.

4. July Blanket Making Day

Project Linus is looking for volunteers for a blanket making day. They’re encouraging anyone that knows how to use scissors and tie a knot to head out to the Community Events Room at Platt Funeral Home, on 337 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA. The blankets made will go to children who need them. The event takes place on July 16th from 9am to 1pm.

5. Back to School End of Summer Bash

Band of Sisters of Augusta is holding a back to school event at the Kroc Center located on 1833 Broad St, Augusta, GA. It happens on July 16th from 12 pm to 3pm, and will feature a bounce house, food, entertainment, and more.

6. Family Fun Day: Christmas in July

This family event is happening at the Augusta Museum of History on Sunday, July 17 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. It will feature food trucks, Christmas Bingo, pictures with Mrs. Santa, a scavenger hunt, and more. It’s free for members or there’s paid admission.

These are just some of the events happening in the Augusta area this weekend. Remember to stay safe, stay hydrated, and have fun.