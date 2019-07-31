WEB EXCLUSIVE: Laura King gives transparent life story about drug addiction, recovery process

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Laura King wanted a family and she did everything she could to try and get just that. King sat down with NewsChannel 6 and opened up about how her problems stemmed back to when she was just 8-years-old and her parents separated. That change was the spark that ignited a life filled with drug addiction. That battle lasted years and even included a near death experience and a cancer diagnosis, which he beat. She’s now working to get clean for the final time.

