WEB EXCLUSIVE: Ana Nobles shares her vision for Katherine’s Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ana Nobles works alongside her husband, Clifton Nobles. The pair run 143 Ministries International, which is comprised of sober living homes for people recovering from addiction. Both Ana and Clifton have been clean for a number of years and they work together, using the 12 step program and the power of Jesus Christ, to help others on their journey to sobriety. Ana runs Katherine’s Way, which is the facility for women.

Ana’s interview will explore her past life with drugs, how she recovered and give us a in depth look at her work as the Women’s Director. She will too share her vision for what she one day hopes will become of Katherine’s Way.

Photojournalist: Brandon Dawson