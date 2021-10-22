Weapon found at Grovetown Elementary

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A weapon was discovered on the playground at Grovetown Elementary this morning. The weapon involved has not yet been identified.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia County School District, the Grovetown Police Department and school officials are investigating. Students were immediately removed from the area.

Parents of Grovetown Elementary students have also been notified.

Safety is a top priority for all students and staff, in all schools, and we are grateful that everyone is safe. Columbia County School District

