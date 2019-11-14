Weapon confiscated at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School

(WJBF) – McDuffie County School officials say a weapon was confiscated from a student at a local middle school Wednesday morning.
Officials say they were informed that a student at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School may be in possession of a weapon. A school resource officer reportedly met the student upon their arrival at school and confiscated the weapon.
We’re told the weapon was never shown to others or used in a threatening manner and that all students and staff are safe.
“Please encourage your child to let an adult know if a situation exists which could compromise his/her safety. If you see something, say something.”