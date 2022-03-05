AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– The Aiken County Animal Shelter is filling up once again. The staff says they need the community’s help to find each animal a home.

Kathy Jacobs, program coordinator for Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter, says they’re working on innovative ways to promote adoptions.

Recently they’ve extended Thursday adoption hours to 7 p.m. so more people can stop by.

“It gives people a little time after work to bring their families in and get to know some animals and see who is the right match for them,” Jacobs said.

Once a month, they host Dog Ears, a reading program where kids come to the shelter and read aloud to the animals.

“We had ten kids from different schools come and read to shelter dogs which is huge. It really is socially so good for the dogs and the kids get to practice their reading skills and reading aloud to animals. It really benefits both the animals and the students,” Jacobs said.

They ask people to foster a dog for a day, which Jacobs says leads to more adoptions. Sometimes by the person fostering, or through word of mouth.

“We have a program for citizens to come in and just check out a dog. So to come in and take a dog to Starbucks or to the park or around town just to get them away from here. And really the end result is people fall in love with these pets and they’re invested and people will tell their friends about them and often times it leads to an adoption,” Jacobs said.

Community members can volunteer to train dogs on simple commands.

“We really have some spectacular dogs who are trained really well who are just sitting here ready,” Jacobs said.

All the animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated. Dogs are $35 and cats are $10.

On March 19th, the Aiken County Animal Shelter is hosting a St. Patrick’s day adoption event.