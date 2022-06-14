DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man, Steven Williams, has been missing for more than a week and his family is asking for your help.

Alyssa Williams has always looked up to her big brother.

“Steven is honestly the kindest hearted person you’ll ever meet in your life. He would never hurt a fly, he’s always there for his friends and his family,” Alyssa said.

And she says she won’t stop searching until she brings him home.

“I’m very, very determined to find out where he is. I don’t really care where he is, who he’s with, I just want to know are you okay, are you safe,” Alyssa said.

Steven Williams was last seen by friends on June 5 heading toward Dearing State Ponds. Alyssa says her brother is a wanderer who always lets his family know where he is, but this time he didn’t. She says they’re worried sick.

“It has never gone to almost a week, week and a half where nobody has talked to him, nobody has seen him, nobody has heard from him, nothing. Even his friends,” Alyssa said.

Sunday the family started searching and officially reported him missing Tuesday.

“I kind of came up with the idea to make these flyers and put them in all the places I know he goes to. Harlem, Dearing, Thomson area. Grovetown even,” Alyssa said.

Also on Sunday, a body was found at Dearing State Ponds inside an abandoned trailer near where Steven was last seen. The body has not yet been identified.

“We don’t know anything still. We don’t know if it was Steven. We don’t know pretty much anything about that body. We’re really praying that it’s not him. We’re trying to keep up hope basically that we will find him somewhere,” Alyssa said.

The family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to locating Steven.

“Come home. We miss you and we’re worried sick about you. We need you to be okay,” Alyssa said.