AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta University unveiled its official tartan, a traditional plaid design with Scottish origin that denotes family or organizational affiliation.

Augusta University’s tartan is blue, gray, and green.

“Certainly universities have a variety of traditions. A tartan basically has a lot of roots in Scottish tradition, but organizations can also have their own official tartan so we pursued that here at AU. It’s an official tartan registered in Scotland,” Provost Neil MacKinnon said.

A tartan can be used in scarves and kilts. Provost Neil MacKinnon and President Brooks Keel wore AU’s tartan kilts at the unveiling.

“The opportunity to try something completely different. Believe me I’ve never had on a kilt before and so it’s been a lot of fun,” President Keel said.

Provost MacKinnon’s daughters are trained in Scottish Highland dance and they performed during the celebration.

“Oh the dancers, my gosh, what incredibly talented young ladies they are and the bag pipers too,” President Keel said.

President Keel says he hopes the AU tartan promotes a sense of pride and tradition for the students.

Mr. and Miss Augusta University were presented with sashes with the AU tartan. Zyare Orr says after a tough time during the pandemic, the event reminded him of his school spirit.

“This was just a new thing to bring us together outside of covid. It’s been a really rough time for the university and just society as a whole so just having something that can finally bring us back and unify us was amazing,” said Zyare Orr, Mr. Augusta University.

“Having a sash within the tartan is amazing and having that connection between here and Scotland is one of the best things,” added Chelsea Paulding, Miss Augusta University.

Since the pattern is registered in Scotland, no university or organization except AU can use the design.

“We hope it becomes a sense of pride just like universities have mascots and other traditions, alma mater songs, again a tartan is just another tradition that kind of builds up that school spirit,” Provost MacKinnon said.