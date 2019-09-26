Waynesboro woman wanted for Terroristic Threats, found

UPDATE: According to the Hephzibah Police Department, Tareon Smari Brown has been found and booked.

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Hephzibah Police Department needs your help finding a Waynesboro woman wanted for Terroristic Threats.

22-year-old Tareon Smari Brown of Waynesboro, Georgia has an active felony arrest warrant for Terroristic Threats.

On Thursday, deputies from the Hephzibah Police Department responded to an incident on the 2600 block of Lamar Rd. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a complainant, who is the Apostle of a Hephzibah church.

The complainant revealed explicit terroristic threats on the church Facebook page written by Brown.

The Complaintant wishes to press charges. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Hephzibah Police Department immediately.

Please call 706-592-2961 with any information, and reference case number 2019-338165.