WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Several residents in Waynesboro are without power due to an underground transformer blowing out.

According to a spokesperson with Georgia Power, an underground transformer blew along Pecan Grove Drive in Waynesboro earlier Monday, leading to a multi-hour power outage for roughly twenty area customers.

The spokesperson says there was a need to excavate in order to replace the underground transformer.

According to the representative with Georgia Power, all power in Waynesboro is expected or estimated to be returned by 7 P.M.