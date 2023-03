WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators with the Waynesboro Police Department need your help in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to investigators, Cordarius Brown is believed to be in the Augusta area and/or possibly headed to Tennessee. He is identified as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 526-5013 or (706) 554-8029.