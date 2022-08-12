WAYNESBORO. Ga. (WJBF) — Waynesboro Police Department needs your help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home.

According to investigators, Ja’maijh Turner was last seen on Friday, Aug. 5 around 1 a.m. at her mother’s home on Briarwood Court.

Turner is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a ‘Black Boys in the Hood’ t-shirt with black cutoff shorts, her hair in a ponytail with a red and white Nike hair bonnet.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Turner, you’re asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 554-8021 or (706) 554-8030.