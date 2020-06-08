Waynesboro Police Officer helps save baby’s life

Waynesboro GA- A Waynesboro police officer is being hailed a hero after helping save a baby’s life.

Officer Ereeka Bennet was responding to a call regarding a missing child when the unexpected happened next.

Body Cam footage shows the moment officer Bennett jumped into action to help a mother who’s child was struggling to breathe from a blocked airway.

The incident happened back April.

Thanks to Officer Bennett’s quick thinking and fast actions she was able to administer first aid to the baby until E.M.A officials arrived.

Officer Bennett attributes her life saving skills to her training as a lifeguard her time spent in the military and her training as a Waynesboro police officer.

Bennett’s act of heroism earned her a Letter of Commendation.

Officer Bennett says her goal is to be a light within her community and help other young women join in the law enforcement field.