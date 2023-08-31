WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Authorities say that Ja’Maijh Turner, 17, has been missing since September 3rd, 2022 around noon at her mother’s residence on Briarwood Court.

According to authorities, Ja’Maijh is 5’11”, weighs 110 pounds, and was last seen with red and black braids in her hair.

If anyone has any information on Ja’Maijh’s whereabouts or comes in contact with her, please notify the Waynesboro Police Department Investigator Emerald Hambrick at (706) 554-8022 or (706) 554-8030 or email ehambrick@waynesboroga.com.