WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — A 60-year-old Waynesboro man was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road.

According to Waynesboro Police Department, Aaron David Claxton was located just before 8 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by Burke County EMA and is in stable condition. No suspect has been found.

In an unrelated incident, officers were called out to North Liberty Street just after 9 p.m. in the area of North Liberty Street in reference to shots being fired. The investigation revealed that no shots were fired in this incident.

Both incidents are still under investigation, one was reportedly a shooting while the other reportedly involved road rage.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 554-8029.