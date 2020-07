WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Mayor, Greg Carswell is behind bars in Bullouch County.

According to jail records out of Statesboro the Mayor was arrested today.

Carswell has been charged with 2 counts of theft by deception as well as 2 counts of identity theft.

Carswell posted to Facebook with the following statement,

