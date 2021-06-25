Waynesboro man spends hours walking to work to support family

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — For three years, Tracy McGee has walked to his job at Wendy’s in Waynesboro.

“It’s nothing special,” McGee says. “It’s something I do everyday.”

It isn’t easy.

“It’s basically a four hour walk. Due to the elements, the heat and rain, it makes it even more stressful if you’re not prepared.”

It takes McGee four hours to get to work and four hours to walk home, but he doesn’t complain.

“I take care of my family. I’m the only one working.”

“He spends more time during his commute than actually at the job,” Cpl. Gary Jenkins, with the Waynesboro Police Department, explains. “That has to be stressful.”

Cpl. Gary Jenkins often sees McGee walking.

“I would stop and say, ‘Hey, do you need a ride?'” Jenkins says. “Usually, he’d get in. Sometimes, he’d say, ‘I’m okay.'”

Jenkins was so moved by McGee’s story that he wanted to help.

“I said, ‘Let me put something out there to let people support him.'”

Jenkins has started a GoFundMe page to buy McGee a bus pass. The goal is to raise $1,000, which is enough to pay for six months worth of rides.

“I’ve had people help me here and there,” McGee explains. “But, I’ve never had something that big and be shown that much support.”

That support would shorten McGee’s commute from four hours to about 15 minutes.

“Basically, it would eliminate most of what I go through everyday and make it a little bit easier on me,” McGee says.

A little bit easier for a man who has walked miles to support not only himself but those he loves.

“I think we can all learn something from Tracy,” Jenkins says.

If you would like to support McGee, click here.