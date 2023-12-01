WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A Christmas festival is back in Burke County spreading some holiday cheer in the community; the joy of Christmas is on Liberty St. with plenty of caroling and other holiday festivities.

Families are feeling the spirit in Waynesboro as Christmas on Liberty provides a joyous evening for people to remember. The event included singing, dancing, and a special Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Business owners in the area are taking in the moment as well.

“This is almost like a trunk or treat by here on Liberty St. This is a busy time of the year because it’s the holidays spreading joy and why not support local businesses,” said Jacob Mathews.

“We decided to participate; just a way to show our support for our community and get our business name out there to anybody that doesn’t know about us,” said Jessica Mangiere, a vendor at Christmas on Liberty.

Even the kids are sharing their favorite thing about Christmas.

“My favorite thing about Christmas is when we like celebrate Jesus’s birthday because he was born on the same day,” said Elly Mathews.

And there were plenty of presents to go along with the holiday cheer.

“You get presents, and Santa delivers them to people” said Blayke Linch.

A lot of kids also got the opportunity to take a picture with Santa Claus.