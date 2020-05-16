Waynesboro citizens honor Ahmaud Arbery with Arbery family at “Run with Maud” event

Waynesboro, Ga. (WJBF) – A local community honoring Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old, with Burke County roots, was shot and killed in late February while jogging through a neighborhood near Brunswick. The City of Waynesboro shut down Liberty St. This morning to “run with Maud” and celebrate his life.

Unity was the big message at the event. Ahmaud Arbey’s family is from Burke County, and the Waynesboro Police Deptartment shut down part of Liberty St., so that the community can come together to honor him.

The City of Waynesboro’s mayor, Greg Carswell, spoke to those who came.

“For too long we have stood by the wayside, and as long as it wasn’t your son or your daughter, we ain’t got nothing to do with it, but it’s time now to put that aside and say ‘for justice, I’ll stand! And I’ll stand, if I have to stand by myself,” says Mayor Carswell.

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother held back tears behind her glasses as she watched Waynesboro citizens walk down Liberty Street to advocate for her sons life.

Sherika Holmes lives In Waynesboro. She says she knows some of the family members.

“I feel compelled to come walk because I have a daughter, and if something were to happen in the case with what happened with Ahmaud, I would want the community to come out and take a stance too,” says Holmes.

Mayor Carswell feels the same way. He says, “I have a son that’s 4 years old right now and if we don’t get things right now, then I can be looking AT the same things later on in life.”

NewsChannel 6’s Jenna Kelley spoke to a young lady at the event.

“You’re 14 years old, you’re coming to an event like this, what does this mean to you?” asked Kelley.

“It’s just a way to make a difference. I just want to say prayers to Ahmaud’s family because African Americans, they didn’t ask to be above any race they just asked to be created equal,” says the young lady.

May 8th would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.

“We’re going to have 26 roses representing his age that we are going to present to his mother,” says Mayor Carswell.

“Justice For Ahmaud”, “We Can End Gun Violence”, and “No Justice, No peace” are the unspoken words held high as Arbery’s mother was presented a plaque on behalf of the B.R.I.D.G.E. Program in Waynesboro.

Visionary Founder of B.R.I.D.G.E., Kenya Sullivan-Crumbley, says, “we wanted to be able to give her something that she can be able to hold and look at and know that this come from Burke County, also an organization that supports youth and young adults.”

The ceremony today was powerful to say the least. Those who came out today were happy to support something so close to home that became a national movement.