Waynesboro locals host Stop the Violence March to spark change

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Following several instances of gun violence in one Burke County community, students are putting their feet to the pavement to spark change.

A “Stop the Violence March” took place in Waynesboro Saturday, August 17.

The impressive part, the event was organized completely by the youth of the area and local high school Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA, club members.

“I wasn’t affected by gun violence but any of my friends they were like personally affected,” FBLA President and organizer of the event Steven Yi-Walton told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I was tired of seeing everyone heartbroken and putting on social media that their cousin died, their auntie died to gun violence and stuff so I just wanted to step out and speak for them if they didn’t want to speak,” he added.

Yi-Walton also gave a speech at the event entitled “The Unnecessary Actions of my Generation.”

Following the march, several local officials gave words of encouragement including Mayor Greg Carswell.

“This makes me feel wonderful,” Mayor Carswell said. “We’ve been out here enforcing curfews. We’ve been out here saying things. Everybody didn’t agree with all the things that we did but we are doing it for the best interest of the students and the kids and the youth of our City and the County. What happens when you see they step up and do something? It lets you know you are doing the right thing and they are taking heed,” he added.

The march started from the judicial center and ended at the city park.