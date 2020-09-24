Waterpark could energize SPLOST

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The next SPLOST -could- mean some fun in the sun for Augusta.

Commissioners saying, they can support the proposal to use five to six million dollars from the next phase of the sales tax to build a Water Park.

Commissioners are hearing from community members about the proposal and some say its worth consideration.

“I think a water park would energize Augusta I think that would be something that we could really look at that would be family oriented and would bring people from far and wide right here to Augusta,” says Commissioner Bobby Williams

Cobb County Georgia has a water park, and commissioners have been told that it breaks even and is not a burden on the General Fund budget.