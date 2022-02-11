Waterkolours Fine Arts Gallery pop-up exhibition in Aiken

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – Art lovers and enthusiasts have an opportunity to enjoy some great art in Aiken this coming weekend.

The Waterkolours Fine Art Gallery will be holding a pop-up exhibition Friday, February 11th until Sunday, February 13th at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens Street SW in Aiken.

According to organizers, one of the highlights will be sculptures by Woodrow Nash, whose work is collected internationally and whose collectors include professional athletes and actors.







Courtesy of Waterkolours Fine Art Gallery

Organizers also say there will be a variety of oil paintings, acrylic, and mixed media by other artists on display and for sale.

The exhibit will be on view from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday, February 12th and from 11 A.M. until 4 P.M. on Sunday, February 13th.