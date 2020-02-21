Water makes Phinizy Swamp Park a tougher hike.

High water on the Savannah has Augusta taking precautions, like closing the flood gates on Butler Creek.

But when that happens that means increased flooding on Butler Creek, including Phinizy Swamp Nature Park.

The park’s popular boardwalk is now partially covered with water.

That’s about four to five feet above normal.

But it’s a swamp so flooding is -not- unusual.

“This is a flood plain,so it’s doing exactly what a flood plain is supposed to be doing storing water so we don’t have flooding downstream, it affects us a little bit because our boardwalk is underwater so guests coming to the park to visit or go hiking had had to come around,” says Ruth Mead, the Education Director for the park.

The water is high at Phinizy, but they say it’s about a foot lower than the all time record at the park.