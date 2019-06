AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic remains blocked in parts of Augusta after a water main break this morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m Monday morning off Doug Barnard Parkway near Augusta Regional Airport.

Officials have been out all morning trying to fix a water main break near the Augusta regional Airport on Doug Barnard Parkway.

This is has caused roads to be blocked off as they try to fix this problem.