Water main break in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Homeowners in one neighborhood in Harlem are without water. The City of Harlem’s City Clerk shared the following message on its Facebook page:

NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS ON LAMKIN ROAD FROM WILLIE TIMMY, SANDERS, FITE AND TO THE END OF LAMKIN ROAD SOUTH:

We have a water main break on Lamkin Road and will need to turn off the water to the area to repair the main. At this time we are not sure of the length of time it will be off. Updates will be posted when received. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you, Debra Moore, City Clerk